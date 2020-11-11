Eeswaran: Silambarasan TR and Nidhhi Agerwal’s poster in rural avatar goes viral; See PHOTO

Directed by Suseenthiran, Eeswaran has Silambarasan as the lead actor, while Nidhhi Agerwal will be seen playing the leading lady.

Director Suseenthiran’s upcoming film Eeswaran is now the talk of the Kollywood town. Photos and videos of Simbu from the film are all over the internet. Now, a new photo of Simbu with Nidhhi Agerwal has surfaced online, and it revealed the leading lady’s first look from the film. In the photo, they both can be seen in rural avatar. While Nidhhi can be seen holding STR, they both are seen looking at the camera.

The makers of the film revealed Simbu’s first look poster on the occasion of Vijayadashami. Along with it, the makers also released the motion poster with an intense background music score composed by S Thaman. The music composer shared photos from his studio and revealed that he has started working on the film. It was revealed recently that the makers have wrapped up the shooting and dubbing for the film and photos of the same were shared by STR aka Simbu on his social media space.

It was revealed that the film’s teaser will be released on the occasion of Diwali. Simbu hinted that the film will be released on Pongal 2021. The film ran into trouble after a video of Simbu catching a real cobra surfaced online. Wildlife activists have filed a case against the filmmakers for using real cobras in shooting process. More updates regarding the case are expected to be made soon. Meanwhile, Simbu has now joined the sets of his next film Maanaadu with Venkat Prabhu in Pondicherry.

