Eeswaran: Silambarasan TR CONFIRMS the release date of the Suseenthiran directorial

Silambarasan TR will next be seen in the movie Eeswaran that has been directed by Suseenthiran. It also features Bharathiraja and Nidhi Agarwal.

If there is one movie that has been making headlines of late, it is definitely Eeswaran. While the fans have been eagerly waiting for further updates regarding the movie, the makers earlier stated that they would be sharing an official update soon. And guess what! They did reveal that the audio tracks of the same would be launched on January 2, 2021. And now, another big revelation has been made by none other than the male lead Silambarasan TR himself.

The actor while taking to his Twitter handle has revealed that Eeswaran will be released on January 14, 2021. He writes, “With blessings of almighty #Eeswaran coming to screens worldwide this January 14th.” Silambarasan has also shared another official poster of the movie along with the same. He is seen wearing a red gingham print shirt and a brown loincloth as he breaks open a door as can be seen in the rather intriguing poster.

Check out the tweet below:

Apart from Simbu, the movie also features Nidhi Agarwal and Bharathiraja in the lead roles. Reports state that it happens to be a rural drama that has been shot in and around the area of Dindigul. Eeswaran has been directed by Suseenthiran. It must be noted here that Silambarasan TR underwent a rigorous physical transformation for the movie. Another thing that can be concluded here is that the makers are rolling it out into the theatres just a day after the release of Vijay’s Master on January 13, 2021.

Also Read: Silambarasan TR’s Eeswaran: Makers of the Suseenthiran directorial to launch audio tracks on January 2

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Silambarasan TR Twitter

Share your comment ×