Eid 2021: Dulquer Salmaan sends wishes to his fans on the holy occasion as he shares beautiful family pics

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, Dulquer Salmaan treated fans with family pics that are breaking the internet for all the right reasons.

The holy festival of Eid-ul-Fitr is here and while the COVID 19 pandemic has dampened the festive spirit as the cases are on a significant rise and so has been the mortality rate. While all grand celebrations for Eid have been suspended to prevent the widespread of the deadly virus, everyone has their plans to celebrate the holy occasion in their way with their loved ones. Amid this, several celebs have also taken to social media to send out wishes to their fans.

Joining them, Dulquer Salmaan also wished his fans on the occasion of Eid and went on to shared some beautiful family pics on social media. In the pics, Dulquer was seen posing with his wife Amal Sufiya and their daughter Maryam Ameerah Salmaan. While the power couple were seen twinning in grey as the wore traditional attires for Eid, their little munchkin looked cute as a button in her pink and brown coloured outfit. In the caption, Dulquer had sent Eid wishes to fans and urged them to stay safe and stay indoors during the pandemic. He wrote, “Eid Mubarak from us to you!!! #staysafe #stayhome #familyandhealthfirst #eidmubarak #happybiryanitoyou.”

Take a look at Dulquer Salman’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Dulquer will be next seen in Rosshan Andrrews directorial which is tentatively titled as Production No 6 which will also star Diana Penty in the lead. Besides, he will also be seen in Hanu Raghavapudi’s yet to be titled romantic period drama with Mrunal Thakur in the lead.

