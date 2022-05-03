Eid 2022: Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim pose in ethnics & wish fans; Rakul Preet Singh looks regal in white

Today, on the occasion of Eid, the best Mollywood couple, Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim treated us with cute couple pics and we can't stop adoring them. The couple dressed up in ethnic looks as they celebrated Eid today. The duo can be seen hugging and flaunting big smiles as they a clicked a few festive selfies.

Nazriya Nazim took to her Instagram handle and shared the pics as they wished fans, "Eid Mubarak." Nazriya and Fahadh met on the sets of director Anjali Menon’s Bangalore Days in 2014. During the shoot, they both fell in love with each other and subsequently got married the same year.

Check out Fahadh & Nazriya's pics here:

On the other side, Rakul Preet Singh looked absolutely ethereal and regal. She donned Abu Sandeep's gorgeous white Anarkali dress with intricate detailing and enhanced the look with heavy earrings. She left her tresses and opted for minimal makeup and glossy lips. Rakul Preet Singh's Anarkali dress is a pure festive outfit. It's royal, aesthetic yet simple, and eye-catching. We totally loved this look and decided to take all cues.

Sharing the pics, Rakul wished fans, "Eid Mubarak. Wishing you lots of love, peace and prosperity." Take a look at Rakul's pic here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul Preet Singh is currently basking the success of her recently released Hindi film Runway 34. The film features Ajay and Rakul playing the role of a pilot while Amitabh will be seen as a lawyer.

Also Read: Eid Mubarak 2022: Dulquer Salmaan, Nazriya Nazim, Balakrishna & others wish fans on the special occasion