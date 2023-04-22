Eid 2023: Mohanlal, Jr NTR, Rashmika Mandanna and other South celebs extend wishes to fans

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated by the Muslim community worldwide, which is one of the most important events. The festival marks the end of what is considered the holiest month for Muslims in a year, Ramadan. Marking the auspicious occasion, several celebs from the South film industry took to Twitter and conveyed their wishes to fans. Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Akhil Akkineni, Dhanush, Trisha Krishnan, Mohanlal, and others took to social media and wished their Muslim friends and fans.

The makers of several upcoming films have also released new posters to wish fans, Eid. Rashmika Mandanna shared a pic of herself from the Hindi film Mission Majnu to wish fans, Eid Mubarak. Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR also conveyed their wishes. Trisha Krishnan shared beautiful pics in an ethnic suit from Ponniyin Selvan 2 promotions as she sent wishes to her Muslim fans.



For the unversed, Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan are a few of the celebs who will be celebrating Eid. However, they are not celebrating this time as the megastar's mother Fathima Ismail passed away on Friday. The family is mourning the loss. Meanwhile, Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil will also be celebrating Eid. Every year, they also share glimpses of their celebrations with family and friends.



Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film SSMB28 with Sukumar. The film features Pooja Hegde and Sreeleela as female leads. S Thaman is the music composter. Jr NTR has commenced shooting his first schedule of the upcoming film NTR30 with Koratala Siva. Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are also part of the film.

