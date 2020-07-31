Eid al Adha 2020: Dulquer Salmaan wishes his fans Eid Mubarak; Take a look

Malayalam actors like Dulquer Salmaan and Unni Mukundan took to Twitter and wished for peace and love on the festive occasion of Eid al Adha 2020.

Bakri Eid or Eid al-Adha is celebrated today, on Friday 31st July and celebs have been sending wishes to their fans on social media. It is the second of two Islamic holidays, celebrated worldwide every year. Due to COVID-19 lockdown, there will be low-key celebrations and people have been sending virtual wishes to each other through social media. Well, no festivals are complete without celebs sharing their wishes, love, blessings for their fans through social media.

Malayalam actors like Dulquer Salmaan and Unni Mukundan took to Twitter and wished for peace and love on this festive occasion. Dulquer Salmaan tweeted, "Eid Mubarak one and all!." Unni Mukundan also shared a 'Eid Mubarak' image on his Instagram as he sent wishes to his fans and close ones. Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar and Vijay's fan clubs have been sharing Eid Mubarak wishes on behalf of their favourite actors.

Check out tweets below:

On the work front, DQ has quite a few interesting films in the kitty. The makers recently shared a sneak peek of the actor's look from his upcoming film titled, Kurup. The film is inspired by the life of Kerala's most wanted criminal Sukumara Kurup.

The actor also made a huge announcement about his next project on his birthday. After Mahanati, the actor has once again joined hands with Vyjayanthi Movies for a period love story set in 1964. This untitled film will be directed by Hanu Raghavapudi.

Sharing about it, Dulquer had tweeted, "It is my pleasure and honor to associate with Hanu Raghavapudi, Swapna Cinemas and Vyjayanthi Movies for this trilingual period drama. Thank you for this lovely surprise. Can’t wait to don the role of Lieutenant Ram."

It is my pleasure and honor to associate with Hanu Raghavapudi, Swapna Cinemas and Vyjayanthi Movies for this trilingual period drama. Thank you for this lovely surprise. Can’t wait to don the role of Lieutenant Ram. @hanurpudi @Composer_Vishal@SwapnaCinema @VyjayanthiFilms pic.twitter.com/9yWYeNdrjU — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) July 28, 2020

