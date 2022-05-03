Eid Mubarak 2022: Dulquer Salmaan, Nazriya Nazim & others wish fans on the special occasion

Muslims all across the world will bid goodbye to their one month of fasting today with the festival Eid-ul-Fitr. The day is celebrated by praying at the mosque, declaring yummy food and enjoying a happy time with family and dear ones. As people celebrate the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr today, celebrities took to social media to share photos of the festivities and wish fans on the occasion.

As the pandemic stopped celebrations for the last two years, this year's festival was celebrated on a grand note. Dulwuer Salmaan, Nazriy Nazim Fahadh, Mohanlal and many others took to their respective social media handles to wish fans on the special occasion. While DQ shared a poster to wish, Mohanlal penned a note. Check it out celeb's eid wishes: