  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Eid Mubarak: Mammootty, Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran wish fans on the occasion of Eid al Adha

Mollywood megastar Mohanlal, Mammooty, Prithviraj Sukumaran were among the stars who wished their fans on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.
21666 reads Mumbai
Eid Mubarak: Mammootty, Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran wish fans on the occasion of Eid al AdhaEid Mubarak: Mammootty, Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran wish fans on the occasion of Eid al Adha
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

As Muslims across the world are celebrating Bakri-Eid today, M-Town stars shared wishes to their fans. They took to their social media space and wished their fans and followers, Eid Mubarak. Mollywood megastar Mohanlal, Mammooty, Prithviraj Sukumaran were among the stars who wished their fans on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. Their fans wished the stars as they shared photos on social media. As they sent their heartfelt wishes, Twitter was filled with messages and posts on the occasion.

Mohanlal, who will be next seen in Jeethu Joseph directorial Ram, shared a photo and wrote on Twitter, “Eid Mubarak”. Mammootty, who is celebrating the festival along with his family, wrote on Facebook, “Eid Mubarak”, while sharing a photo. Prithviraj Sukumaran, who will be next seen in Blessy directorial Aadujeevitham, shared a photo on Twitter and wished his fans and followers. Since the government has imposed a lockdown for COVID 19, it’s a low key celebration for people across the country this year.

Also Read: Malayalam actor Anil Murali passes away; Prithviraj Sukumaran remembers him and pays condolences

Check out their posts here:

On Friday, Muslims marked the beginning of the four-day festival Qurban Bayram, marking the end of the hajj. It is the second important religious festivity after Ramadan Bayram. Meanwhile, on the work front, Mohanlal recently announced the sequel of his megahit film Drishyam. Prithviraj Sukumaran has two other films in his kitty namely Vaariyamkunan and Kaduva. Mammootty, on the other hand, will be next seen in The Priest.

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
A Timeline of Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu’s War of Words
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case; Late actor’s father KK Singh makes shocking allegations against Rhea Chakraborty
Celebrities who shared monochrome photos for the latest ‘women supporting women’ challenge on social media
Elli Avram’s struggles as a foreigner; No one gave me house on rent; stayed in a room of cockroaches
Pinkvilla Rewind: What Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor eat in an entire day
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Things revealed by the actors about their bond
Mostlysane aka Prajakta Koli on acting debut, sexism, trolls & competing with Bhuvan, Nick, Ashish
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list till date and what they are up to now; Find out
Kriti Sanon on her family, nepotism, losing films to starkids, chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement