Eid Mubarak: Mammootty, Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran wish fans on the occasion of Eid al Adha

Mollywood megastar Mohanlal, Mammooty, Prithviraj Sukumaran were among the stars who wished their fans on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

As Muslims across the world are celebrating Bakri-Eid today, M-Town stars shared wishes to their fans. They took to their social media space and wished their fans and followers, Eid Mubarak. Mollywood megastar Mohanlal, Mammooty, Prithviraj Sukumaran were among the stars who wished their fans on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. Their fans wished the stars as they shared photos on social media. As they sent their heartfelt wishes, Twitter was filled with messages and posts on the occasion.

Mohanlal, who will be next seen in Jeethu Joseph directorial Ram, shared a photo and wrote on Twitter, “Eid Mubarak”. Mammootty, who is celebrating the festival along with his family, wrote on Facebook, “Eid Mubarak”, while sharing a photo. Prithviraj Sukumaran, who will be next seen in Blessy directorial Aadujeevitham, shared a photo on Twitter and wished his fans and followers. Since the government has imposed a lockdown for COVID 19, it’s a low key celebration for people across the country this year.

On Friday, Muslims marked the beginning of the four-day festival Qurban Bayram, marking the end of the hajj. It is the second important religious festivity after Ramadan Bayram. Meanwhile, on the work front, Mohanlal recently announced the sequel of his megahit film Drishyam. Prithviraj Sukumaran has two other films in his kitty namely Vaariyamkunan and Kaduva. Mammootty, on the other hand, will be next seen in The Priest.

