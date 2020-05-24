Eid Mubarak: Pawan Kalyan, Dulquer Salmaan & other South celebs wish for peace and love as they send greetings

South celebrities like Pawan Kalyan, Dulquer Salmaan, Jayasurya among others took to social media and wished for peace and love as they sent greetings to their fans on the occasion of Eid.

EID is here, the festival which is celebrated after the 30 days of fast is called Ramadan. Due to the lockdown and COVID-19 outbreak, people will be celebrating the festival at their home. Twitter is filled with Eid Mubarak wishes. South celebrities like Pawan Kalyan, Dulquer Salmaan, Jayasurya among others took to social media and wished for peace and love as they sent greetings to their fans on the occasion of Eid. Pawan Kalyan tweeted, "Eid Mubarak!! Greetings !! May the blessings of God, prevail the peace and prosperity to all." Dulquer Salmaan has also wished his fans, friends and family an Eid al-Adha 2020.

Sharing a picture on Instagram, he wrote, "Eid Mubarak one and all !!! #eid2020." Dulquer also treated his fans with the second poster of his upcoming film, Kurup. He wrote, "Here’s a little surprise for Eid ! Another poster from our most ambitious “Kurup” ! In an ideal world today the film would have released in theatres all over. But guess we will have to make do with a poster release."

Check out what celebs have to say to their fans on the occasion of Eid:

Eid Mubarak!! Greetings !!

May the blessings of God, prevail the peace and prosperity to all. — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) May 24, 2020

