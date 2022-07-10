Eid-ul-Adha 2022: Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu & Mohanlal wish all peace and happiness

Today is Eid, and on the special occasion, many celebrities from the South film fraternity wished their fans Eid Mubarak via social media.

Superstar Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Wishing you and your loved ones, a joyous Eid al-Adha! Peace and prosperity always! "

Meanwhile, Megastar Chiranjeevi penned on Twitter, "Eid Mubarak to All! May the auspicious occasion of #EidAlAdha spread the spirit of togetherness, and foster harmony, peace, and happiness for all."

Mohanlal wrote on the micro-blogging site, "Eid Mubarak".

All these stalwarts have many promising projects in the making. Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas have joined hands once again for the film temporarily named SSMB28. The actor and director have come together after 12 long years. The duo earlier created box office records twice with their films Athadu and Khaleja. The newest update about the venture is that this yet-to-be-titled movie will release in the summer of 2023.

The pre-production work for SSMB28 has already commenced, and the regular shooting for the drama is likely to commence in August this year. The filmmaker's next is expected to engage all sections of the audience. Mahesh Babu will be seen in a new avatar in the movie.

As for Chiranjeevi, he will play the protagonist in the intense political drama, GodFather. The flick is the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer, with Mohanlal in the lead. Helmed by Mohan Raja, GodFather is being jointly produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films. Nayanthara is the leading lady of the film opposite Chiranjeevi, while Satyadev Kancharana will be seen playing a pivotal role in his next.

