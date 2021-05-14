Eid ul Fitr 2021: Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Varun Tej & others extend greetings on auspicious festival

As the entire world is gripped in the festive spirit of Eid, scores of South Indian celebrities have taken to their respective social media handles to wish their fans, Eid Mubarak.

On the auspicious occasion of Eid, social media has been abuzz with heartfelt wishes from celebrities. Be it stars from Bollywood, the Television industry, or the South, celebs made sure to wish their fans on the holy occasion. Many popular South actors including Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Varun Tej Konidela, Sivakarthikeyan, Hansika Motwani, Allu Arjun, Karthi among others have wished their ardent fan base on their respective social media handles. They all also urged everyone to stay safe amid the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic.

While extending his greeting, Chiranjeevi tweeted, “#EidMubarak to ALL! More than ever, in these challenging times, May the Almighty grant good health, joy, and peace to all and take away all the suffering of humanity across the world!! #EidUlFitr.” Superstar Mahesh Babu wrote, "Wishing you all a very Happy Eid.. May the spirit of Eid bring peace, joy, and happiness in these trying times. #EidMubarak.”

On the other hand, Jr NTR wished fans writing, “Wishing everyone a happy Eid. Thank you one and all for your warm wishes and prayers. I am getting better and hope to test negative soon. Stay safe and take care.” Allu Arjun tweeted, "Eid Mubarak to every one of you.” Wishing his fans, Varun Tej wrote on Twitter, “Eid Mubarak! May the guidance and blessings of God be with you and your family. Stay Safe everyone.#EidUlFitr.”

Hansika extended her greeting tweeting, “EidMubarak wish you and your loved ones a blessed year full of happiness, health, and prosperity.”

Take a look at the wishes below:

#EidMubarak to ALL! More than ever, in these challenging times, May the Almighty grant good health, joy and peace to all and take away all the suffering of the humanity across the world!! #EidUlFitr pic.twitter.com/xeb6YB1D6x — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 14, 2021

Wishing you all a very Happy Eid.. May the spirit of Eid bring peace, joy, and happiness in these trying times. #EidMubarak — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 14, 2021

Wishing everyone a happy Eid. Thank you one and all for your warm wishes and prayers. I am getting better and hope to test negative soon. Stay safe and take care. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 14, 2021

Eid Mubarak!

May the guidance and blessings of God be with you and your family. Stay Safe everyone.#EidUlFitr pic.twitter.com/zMrL2ZGXil — Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) May 14, 2021

EID Mubarak to each and everyone of you . pic.twitter.com/pjMkJ9vBoH — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) May 14, 2021

#EidMubarak

wish you and your loved ones a blessed year full of happiness, health and prosperity. — Hansika (@ihansika) May 14, 2021

#EidMubarak May the festival bring more positivity and confidence to fight this pandemic together

Stay home stay safe and spread love pic.twitter.com/5DiiXWGC9M — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) May 14, 2021

Amid the ongoing pandemic, not just commoners even celebrities celebrated the holy festival with their loved ones at home.

Pinkvilla too wishes Eid Mubarak to everyone.

Also Read: Priyanka Ganjoo explains why her brand Kulfi is a celebration of South Asian culture and beauty

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×