Ek Mini Katha: I Hate My Life'u song from the film has got catchy beats and quirky lyrics

The first fun track I Hate My Life'u from the film will set the audiences to groove to its catchy beats. The quirky lyrics and Santhosh Shoban's dance are a complete treat.

The first song, 'I Hate My Life'u' from the upcoming light-hearted romantic comedy Telugu film, Ek Mini Katha is out. Starring Santhosh Shoban and Kavya Thapar in lead roles, the film has a message with humour. Ek Mini Katha is about an unusual subject, a romantic tale and lots of fun. The first fun track from the film will set the audiences to groove to its catchy beats. The quirky lyrics and Santhosh Shoban's dance are a complete treat. There is a strong anticipation and excitement for the film among the audience on social media.

Written by Merlapaka Gandhi and directed by Karthik Rapolu, the film has music by Pravin Lakkaraju. The upcoming adult comedy film features Santosh Shoban, Kavya Thapar, Shraddha Das, Brahmaji, Sudharshan, Sapthagiri, and Posani Krishna Murali. Recently, Baahubali star Prabhas took to social media and expressed his excitement for the film.

Prabhas wrote, "Varsham is one of the biggest blockbusters in my career!Thanks to Shoban garu for giving me such a memorable film. Now, his son Santhosh's #EkMiniKatha is releasing on Amazon Prime on 27th. Best wishes to my friends UV Creations, and the entire team for this one."

Ek Mini Katha reportedly addresses a significant issue that starts and normalises conversation around issue faced by men. The makers have tried to give out a message in a fun and rib-tickling way.

