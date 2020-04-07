Eka Lakhani OPENS UP about designing costumes for Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan

The fans of Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan by Kalki are in for a visual treat as we all know that Eka Lakhani is designing costumes for the film. She had an interactive session with her followers on Instagram, where she was asked by a fan about the costumes for Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. Answering the question, she stated that she would work her best for the film and that she hoped not to disappoint anyone. Stating that it was a dream come true project for her, she added that she has no option but to deliver her best.

A user asked her, “How challenging is Ponniyin Selvan? Do you think you can do justice to millions of people’s imagination?” Taking to her Instagram stories, she answered, “I better! Have no option! Petrified and excited at the same time! It’s a dream come true for any costume designer to get to work on this film. I promise I’ll give it my best and hope to not disappoint”. Though fans were waiting to get an update about the film, this tidbit by the film’s costume designer came as an interesting piece of news.

Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, Ponniyin Selvan has an ensemble of star cast including and Trisha Krishnan for lead roles. Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Chiyaan Vikram will be seen playing key roles in the film. The historical drama will narrate the legendary story of Chola kingdom, who ruled the southern parts of India for decades.