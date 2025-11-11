Ekka OTT Release: When and where to watch Yuva Rajkumar’s action drama online

The Yuva Rajkumar-starrer Kannada-language movie Ekka was released in theaters on July 18, 2025. Now, the action drama film is all set to debut on OTT soon. Here are all the details.

When and where to watch Ekka

Ekka is scheduled to release on the OTT platform Sun NXT and will begin streaming from November 13, 2025. The official update was shared on the platform's social media handle, which read, “Power moves. Raw rage.Relive Mutthu’s wildest rides. Catch the blockbuster hit #Ekka streaming on Sun NXT, Nov 13 onwards!”

See the announcement here:

Official trailer and plot of Ekka

Ekka follows the story of Muthu, a small-town man betrayed by his friend Ramesh, leaving him distraught. In his quest for revenge, Muthu ventures to Bengaluru in search of him.

Upon arriving in the city, Muthu is drawn into its underworld and becomes entangled in gang wars after a chance encounter in which he saves a gangster's life.

As events spiral out of control, Muthu finds himself risking his life and everything he once held dear.

Cast and crew of Ekka

Ekka stars Yuva Rajkumar in the lead role, with Sanjana Anand as the female co-lead. Apart from the main cast, the action drama also features Sampada Hulivana, Atul Kulkarni, Aditya, Shruti, Sadhu Kokila, Rahul Dev Shetty, Poornachandra Mysore, Arun Sagar, Harini Shreekanth, Dr. Suri, Puneeth Rudranag, Archana Kottige, and several others in pivotal roles.

The film is directed by Rohit Padaki, who co-wrote the film with Vikram Hathvar. Produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, Jayanna Bhogendra, Karthik Gowda, and Yogi G. Raj, the movie's musical tracks and background score were composed by Sapta Saagaradaache Ello fame Charan Raj.

Cinematography for Ekka was handled by Satya Hegde, with Deepu S. Kumar serving as the editor.

The action drama was a massive box-office success, despite receiving mixed reviews. The film was praised for its performances but criticized for its screenplay.

Following Ekka, Yuva Rajkumar is next expected to collaborate with Bagheera director Dr. Suri, marking the actor's third venture as a lead.

