Eko OTT Release: When and where to watch Sandeep Pradeep’s mystery thriller film online

Eko, starring Sandeep Pradeep in the lead role, was released in theatres on November 21, 2025. The mystery thriller is now set to stream on OTT. Here are the streaming details.

When and where to watch Eko

Eko is scheduled to begin streaming on December 31, 2025. The film will be available on the OTT platform Netflix. The official update was shared by the platform through its social media handles.

Sharing the update, the platform wrote, “Chila sathyangal ethra shramichaalum kandethanaakilla. (Some truths cannot be found, no matter how hard one tries.) Watch Eko on Netflix, out on December 31, in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.”

Here’s the post:

Official trailer and plot of Eko

Eko follows the story of an elderly woman, Mlaathi Chedathi, who lives in a secluded hilly region of Kattukunnu near the Kerala–Karnataka border. With her children living far away, her only human company is her caretaker, Peeyos.

Mlaathi is one of the many wives of the infamous dog breeder Kuriyachan, who is being hunted by both the state and a terror group. While he remains underground, his wife and caretaker begin to uncover hidden truths about him, unraveling a tale filled with mystery and tension.

Even in his absence, every character evolves into someone far more suspicious, with each of them doubting the true intentions of the others.

Cast and crew of Eko

Eko stars Sandeep Pradeep in the lead role, with actors Biana Momin, Sim Zhi Fei, Vineeth, Saurabh Sachdeva, Narain, Ashokan, Binu Pappu, and several others in key roles.

Directed by Dinjith Ayyathan, the film is written by cinematographer Bahul Ramesh, who also handled the visuals. Produced by MRK Jhayaram under the banner of Aaradyaa Studio, the film features music composed by Kalamkaval-fame Mujeeb Majeed. The mystery thriller is edited by Sooraj ES.

Eko was a massive success at the box office and received positive reviews upon its theatrical release. Moreover, it serves as the third and final installment of Bahul Ramesh’s Animal Trilogy, following Kishkindha Kaandam and Kerala Crime Files 2.

Looking ahead, Sandeep Pradeep is next set to star in Cosmic Samson, an action-adventure film directed by Abhijith Joseph.

