Eko Review: Sandeep Pradeep's riveting mystery thriller redefines the thin line between protection and restriction

Eko, starring Sandeep Pradeep in the lead role and directed by Dinjith Ayyathan, was released in theaters on November 21, 2025. After the success of Kishkindha Kaandam, the movie's screenplay, penned by cinematographer Bahul Ramesh, delves deep into yet another gripping thriller.

The Plot

Eko follows the story of an elderly woman, Mlaathi Chedathi, who lives in a secluded, hilly region of Kattukunnu near the Kerala-Karnataka border. With her children living far away, her only human company is her caretaker, Peeyos.

Mlaathi is one of the many wives of the infamous dog breeder Kuriyachan, who is being hunted by both the state and a terror group. While he remains underground, his wife and caretaker discover hidden truths about him, unraveling a tale filled with mystery and tension.

Even in his absence, every character evolves into someone far more suspicious, with each of them doubting the true intentions of the others.

The Good

Eko establishes a strong premise, especially in the first half. The nuanced themes deliver intense suspense that builds from moment to moment.

While the writing is beautifully crafted with brilliant narration, Eko stands out as a thrilling tale that steadily heightens tension and drama to an intense peak. Moreover, the characters are dynamic and unpredictable, constantly making the audience question whom to root for.

Additionally, the makers of Kishkindha Kaandam once again employ metaphorical use of animals, drawing parallels with the central characters, making the cinematic journey even more engaging and entertaining.

With impressive musical tracks and background scores by Mujeeb Majeed, the film also benefits from the breathtaking visuals crafted by writer-cinematographer Bahul Ramesh. The non-linear narrative works effectively thanks to the sharp editing by Sooraj ES.

The Bad

While most aspects of Eko are beautifully executed, the slow narration does come across as sluggish. The deliberately measured pace used in establishing the first half of the core story feels unexpectedly prolonged, making it harder for the film to immediately connect with viewers, even if the cause-and-effect buildup is crucial to understanding the plot.

The Performances

Sandeep Pradeep takes on the role of Peeyos, marking his next cinematic outing after the hilarious venture Padakkalam. With the body-swap fantasy comedy already showcasing his flair for handling humor and action, Eko elevates his craft even further.

With subtle reactions and intense moments skillfully carried by him, Sandeep seems intent on proving that he might just be the next star Malayalam cinema has been waiting for.

Bianca Momin and Sim Zhi Fei deliver excellent performances, while veteran Vineeth carries his role with utmost grace and conviction. Additionally, Animal actor Saurabh Sachdeva is aptly utilized in the film, appearing in top form.

The Verdict

While Eko is a slow-burning mystery thriller that takes its time to shape up and may not appeal to every kind of audience, it offers an intriguing, introspective experience, prompting viewers to question what the truth truly is. Even so, the film is brilliant in its intent and concept, making it a must-watch, perhaps even better than Kishkindha Kaandam.

