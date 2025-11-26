Eko: Who is Sim Zhi Fei? Know all about the Malaysian model slaying with her role in the Malayalam thriller

Eko, starring Sandeep Pradeep in the lead role, is currently running successfully in theaters after hitting the big screens on November 21, 2025. The mystery thriller is receiving great appreciation from both critics and audiences, with particular praise for Malaysian model-actress Sim Zhi Fei.

As we explore the movie and its reception, let's take a look at the actress and her reaction to making her debut in a Malayalam film.

Who is Sim Zhi Fei?

Sim Zhi Fei is a Malaysian model who made her acting debut with the Malayalam movie Eko. She played the role of a young Soyi, giving audiences a promising glimpse of her abilities and performance skills.

Having left quite an impression with her acting, she has quickly shot to fame and made a strong impact. Following the success of Eko, fans are now eagerly looking forward to her upcoming projects.

Speaking at the Eko success meet, the actress-model said, “I want to thank the director, producer, and everyone involved in this project. Some of the most memorable moments were filming the emotional scenes, especially the crying sequences. I had to push myself a lot because I still have much to learn in acting. I was fortunate to work alongside such talented actors.”

What do netizens have to say about Eko?

Eko is a mystery thriller directed by Dinjith Ayyathan of Kishkindha Kaandam fame, once again collaborating with writer-cinematographer Bahul Ramesh. As the movie continues its successful run, netizens have taken to social media to share their thoughts.

A user said that the film is a brilliantly crafted mystery from the makers of the unforgettable Kishkindha Kaandam. They remarked that everything-from the setup and the backstory to the final reveal-was a striking experience. The user added that all of their top five films of 2025 were from Malayalam cinema.

Another netizen commented that the movie is exceptional, praising its brilliant writing and visualization. They stated that every frame and every character keeps the mystery alive perfectly, and noted that the film is rich in performances and technically solid, with impressive music as well.

See the reactions here:

Eko features Padakkalam fame Sandeep Pradeep in the lead role, joined by Biana Momin, Sim Zhi Fei, Vineeth, Saurabh Sachdeva, Narain, Ashokan, and several others.

ALSO READ: Amala Akkineni opens up on her bond with stepson Naga Chaitanya: ‘I truly got to know him in Hyderabad'