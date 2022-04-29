Elegance is the word for Pooja Hegde's 3 looks in saree from Acharya promotions & we're obsessed
Her look in yellow saree is our most favourite!
Pooja Hegde sure knows the power of a saree and has treated us with stunning looks in the traditional drape on several occasions. For the promotions of Acharya, the stunner picked sarees for all the events and looked every bit elegant. For the grand pre-release event, Pooja opted for a retro look while for interviews, she kept it simple and pretty in pink.
She elevated her traditional looks with eye-grabbing accessories. However, a neat bun adorned with white flowers managed to stand out in one of her looks in a yellow saree. While we cannot get enough of her 3 mesmerizing saree looks, here's decoding her promotional wardrobe for Acharya.
Retro Nari in a black saree
Bright as a sunflower in yellow
Pink Pink Pink!
The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress decided to go as minimal as she could in a pink saree and spaghetti blouse and a pair of juttis. With her hair straight open, she relied on neutral makeup and glossy lips that worked perfectly with her saree. It is an absolute must-have piece for summer weddings.
