Elegance is the word for Pooja Hegde's 3 looks in saree from Acharya promotions & we're obsessed

Pooja Hegde sure knows the power of a saree and has treated us with stunning looks in the traditional drape on several occasions. For the promotions of Acharya, the stunner picked sarees for all the events and looked every bit elegant. For the grand pre-release event, Pooja opted for a retro look while for interviews, she kept it simple and pretty in pink.

She elevated her traditional looks with eye-grabbing accessories. However, a neat bun adorned with white flowers managed to stand out in one of her looks in a yellow saree. While we cannot get enough of her 3 mesmerizing saree looks, here's decoding her promotional wardrobe for Acharya.

Retro Nari in a black saree

Nothing completes an outfit quite like a pair of statement earrings and Pooja Hegde has got the hack. For her appearance at Acharya promotions, Pooja picked a black saree and opted for a retro look. She styled her hair one sided with a red artificial flower taking all the attention. Loved it!



Bright as a sunflower in yellow

Just look at her! Pooja Hegde put her best foot forward with a lightweight yellow saree teamed with a sleeveless blouse. Keeping it minimal and elegant, the Beast actress styled her hair in a neat bun adorned with white flowers along with a bindi to complete the look. My favourite look of all! Pink Pink Pink! The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress decided to go as minimal as she could in a pink saree and spaghetti blouse and a pair of juttis. With her hair straight open, she relied on neutral makeup and glossy lips that worked perfectly with her saree. It is an absolute must-have piece for summer weddings.

Also Read: Acharya Movie Review: This formulaic, dated Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan starrer fizzles out