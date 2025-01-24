Emakku Thozhil Romance OTT release date: Here's when and where you can watch Ashok Selvan's movie online

Emakku Thozhil Romance hit the big screens on November 22 last year. Directed by Balaji Kesavan, the Ashok Selvan starrer received mixed responses from audiences. Now, nearly two months after its theatrical release, the movie is all set for its digital premiere.

When and where to watch Emakku Thozhil Romance

Emakku Thozhil Romance will start streaming on Tentkotta from January 31 onwards. For the unversed, Tentkotta is a platform meant for non-Indian audiences. More details about its OTT release are still awaited.

Official trailer and plot of Emakku Thozhil Romance

The story of Emakku Thozhil Romance revolves around the life of Umashankar who works as an associate director with his friends Senthil and Sharanya. He falls for nurse Leona and proposes to her, but she refuses at first. However, she decides to stay back instead of moving to Delhi. Meanwhile, Sharanya becomes pregnant after her boyfriend Prashanth moves to America.

A misunderstanding at the hospital makes Leona believe Umashankar betrayed her. To clear things up, Sharanya asks aspiring actor Vetri to pretend as Prashanth, which helps Leona and Umashankar reunite.

During Umashankar’s sister's wedding, Leona unknowingly invites Vetri, leading to confusion when his fiancée exposes him. Vetri admits he was acting, and Leona, feeling tricked again, leaves. Umashankar's father later convinces her of his love. Meanwhile, his family wrongly assumes he loves nurse Kavya and tricks him into agreeing to marry her. When Leona learns the truth, she realizes her love for him and confirms it with a kiss.

Cast and crew of Emakku Thozhil Romance

Emakku Thozhil Romance is directed and written by Balaji Kesavan and produced by M. Thirumalai. The film stars Ashok Selvan and Avantika Mishra as the main leads. Ganesh Chandra has handled the cinematography, while the editing is done by I. Jerome Alen. The music for the film is composed by Nivas K. Prasanna.

