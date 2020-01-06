Emergency: Sathyaraj’s role in the upcoming action thriller REVEALED; Read Details

Actor Sathyaraj, was was last seen in Thambi with Karthi and Jyothika, will be seen playing a gynecologist in his next film, Emergency.

Actor Sathyaraj's upcoming action thriller, in which he will be seen playing the role of a gynecologist, has been named Emergency. Earlier, the film was named Theerpugal Virkapadum. However, the name has now been changed due to unknown reasons. The film has been written and directed by debutant director Dheeran. It is being reported that the film is based on a true incident, which had made headlines. Sathyaraj, who will be seen as a gynecologist, will avenge his dead daughter.

In the first look poster of Emergency, Sathyaraj can be seen in a ferocious mood. Produced by Sajeev Meerasahib Rawther, the film has Smruthi Venkat, Madhusudhan Rao, Harish Uthaman, Renuka playing prominent roles in the film. The film is expected to hit the big screens in summer and the production was recently wrapped up.

Meanwhile, Sathyaraj was last seen in Prathi Roju Pandage, directed by Maruthi. He played the role of a terminally ill lung cancer patient. He was also seen in Jyothika and Karthi starrer Thambi, which was directed by Jeethu Joseph. He will be next seen in Trivikram Srinivas directorial Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which is slated to release on January 12, 2020. He will also be seen in 1945/Madai Thiranthu, a period film. The film also has Rana Daggubati, Regina Cassandra, Nasser in the lead roles.

Credits :Times Of India

