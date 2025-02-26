Emoji OTT release date: Here's when and where you can watch the Telugu version of Mahat Raghavendra's rom-com series online

Emoji is a Tamil romantic comedy series that is now available for Telugu audiences. Starring Maanasa Choudhary and Mahat Raghavendra in the lead roles, the show originally premiered in 2022. If you want to watch it in Telugu, keep reading to learn more.

When and where to watch Emoji

Emoji will start streaming on Aha on February 28. Making the announcement, the OTT platform wrote on X, "Love, passion, and destiny. Will they find their way back? #Emoji Premiering February 28th, only on Aha."

Take a look at the post below:

Official trailer and plot of Emoji

The series Emoji follows the life of a young man who once shared a deep bond with his girlfriend but had to part ways due to unforeseen circumstances. Over time, he moves on and finds comfort in a new relationship. However, his past resurfaces when his ex-girlfriend unexpectedly returns. But no one knows why she is back or what initially caused their separation. These unanswered questions drive the story and lead to several twists and turns.

Cast and crew of of Emoji

Emoji features Mahat Raghavendra, Manasa Choudhary, Devika Satheesh, and VJ Ashiq in key roles. The series is written and directed by SEN.S. Rangasamy and produced by A.M. Sampath Kumar. M R Rejeesh handles the editing, while Jalandhar Vasan is the Director of Photography, with additional cinematography by JRK.

The music is composed by Sanath Bharadwaj, and the production design is overseen by A Vanaraj. Yuvraaj serves as the PRO, and Prabhakar Durairaj takes on the role of Line Producer. On the other hand, costume design is managed by Sandhya Sabhavarapu and Srikrupa Saggam, with N Chandrasekar as the Production Executive.

The publicity design for Emoji is handled by Karthik Raja, while Thomas Kurian takes charge of sound design. Meanwhile, the direction team includes Mani Baskar, Mani Maran, Bala Jayaraman, Arul Venkatachalam, and Elango.

Are you excited to watch the Telugu dubbed version of Emoji? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.