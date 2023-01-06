Emotional about Krishnam Raju to fear of Pan Indian star after Baahubali: Prabhas at Unstoppable With NBK 2
The second part of Prabhas' episode of Nandamuri Balakrishna's Unstoppable with NBK 2 is out. Here are the major highlights from the show.
Prabhas has graced the most popular show on OTT, Nandamuri Balakrishna's Unstoppable With NBK 2 and took the internet by storm. While the first part of the episode broke the records of the show, the second part is out for streaming today. Fans are glued to the screens watching the fun side of Prabhas.
From dating rumours to his friendship with Ram Charan, the first part of the episode was a visual treat. Now, the second part is out, and let's see what is in the store. Check out the major highlights of Prabhas' second part episode from Balakrishna's Unstoppable With NBK 2.
Teases about the special girl in life
In the second installment of Unstoppable With NBK, Prabhas was joined by his best friend Gopichand. Balayya continued pulling the leg of Prabhas asking what is the good news and whether the girl is Sanon or Shetty. Balayya put Prabhas in a fix when he kept asking about the woman in his life. He also shared a photoshopped newspaper clip about his wedding. Prabhas asked, 'Who is the girl? My mom will get tensed, sir."
Prabhas and Gopichand's friendship
Balakrishna asked a few questions to test Prabhas and Gopichand's friendship. When the host asks what Prabhas does when he gets angry, Gopichand asks everyone to get out, sits alone, and smokes. Balakrishna also revealed that in 2004, Gopichand and Prabhas once fought over a heroine but both don't share who the actress is.
Emotional about uncle Krishnam Raju
Prabhas got emotional watching a few memories of his uncle Krishnam Raju on the screen. Nandamuri Balakrishna, the host, along with actor Gopichand and Prabhas, observed silence and mourned for the Rebel Star's demise. Prabhas then said, "Today, whatever we are, it is because of him. We owe him. He came to Madras in those days and worked as a villain for 10-12 years and then started his own banner and created history with women-oriented stories. Our whole family miss him Today so much."
He also shared that he was ill for a month and was in constant touch with doctors regarding his health condition. At last, Prabhas concluded by saying, "I love him." (With tears in his eyes). Balakrishna replied to this saying, "I missed the moment as I was in Turkey at that time for a shoot, and when I learned the news, I could not control myself from crying."
Prabhas on fears and pressure post Baahubali
Prabhas also opened up about his fears on how to choose the right script post-Baahubali success. "What to do after Baahubali first that could reach entire India. There were so many questions, should I do a commercial movie, or try something new if I do how will the audience receive and what exactly should I do? The result was very confusing because from Telugu, Tamil, and Kerala as too many doors got opened. It was hard."
When asked how he dealt with pressure, Prabhas said pressure is always there but Neel and Nag Ashwin are very good directors so we discuss things. The episode ended with the host sharing the philanthropic work done by Prabhas for a little girl, who fought cancer. On the show, Prabhas had great fun with Balayya and Gopichand, who kept pulling his leg. In a viral clip, the Radhe Shyam actor can be heard saying 'Jai Balayya.'
Upcoming films
Prabhas already has Prashanth Neel’s Salaar co-starring Shruti Haasan, which is set to release this year. He also has pan-Indian Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in the pipeline. As a New Year's treat, the makers of Project K have released episode 1 called, 'From Skratch: Re-inventing the wheel', which shows the process undergone to make a wheel. Yes, Nag Ashwin spent enough time making a wheel.
He also has Om Raut’s Adipurush with Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon, which has wrapped up the shoot and is in the production stage. The film is also set to release in June 2023. The actor also has Spirit in the pipeline with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and a comedy film with director Maruthi.
