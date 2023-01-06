Emotional about Krishnam Raju to fear of Pan Indian star after Baahubali: Prabhas at Unstoppable With NBK 2

Prabhas has graced the most popular show on OTT, Nandamuri Balakrishna's Unstoppable With NBK 2 and took the internet by storm. While the first part of the episode broke the records of the show, the second part is out for streaming today. Fans are glued to the screens watching the fun side of Prabhas. From dating rumours to his friendship with Ram Charan, the first part of the episode was a visual treat. Now, the second part is out, and let's see what is in the store. Check out the major highlights of Prabhas' second part episode from Balakrishna's Unstoppable With NBK 2.

Teases about the special girl in life In the second installment of Unstoppable With NBK, Prabhas was joined by his best friend Gopichand. Balayya continued pulling the leg of Prabhas asking what is the good news and whether the girl is Sanon or Shetty. Balayya put Prabhas in a fix when he kept asking about the woman in his life. He also shared a photoshopped newspaper clip about his wedding. Prabhas asked, 'Who is the girl? My mom will get tensed, sir."



Prabhas and Gopichand's friendship Balakrishna asked a few questions to test Prabhas and Gopichand's friendship. When the host asks what Prabhas does when he gets angry, Gopichand asks everyone to get out, sits alone, and smokes. Balakrishna also revealed that in 2004, Gopichand and Prabhas once fought over a heroine but both don't share who the actress is. Emotional about uncle Krishnam Raju Prabhas got emotional watching a few memories of his uncle Krishnam Raju on the screen. Nandamuri Balakrishna, the host, along with actor Gopichand and Prabhas, observed silence and mourned for the Rebel Star's demise. Prabhas then said, "Today, whatever we are, it is because of him. We owe him. He came to Madras in those days and worked as a villain for 10-12 years and then started his own banner and created history with women-oriented stories. Our whole family miss him Today so much." He also shared that he was ill for a month and was in constant touch with doctors regarding his health condition. At last, Prabhas concluded by saying, "I love him." (With tears in his eyes). Balakrishna replied to this saying, "I missed the moment as I was in Turkey at that time for a shoot, and when I learned the news, I could not control myself from crying."

