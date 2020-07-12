Emotional Pawan Kalyan prays for Amitabh Bachchan; Reminisces his reaction when Big B was injured in Coolie

Pawan Kalyan took to twitter and wished Amitabh Bachchan a speedy recovery. The Tollywood star also recalled his reaction to Big B's shocking accident that happened on the sets of his film Coolie in 1982.

Actor and politician Pawan Kalyan, who is set to make his comeback with the Telugu remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Pink, recently penned a heartfelt note for the megastar after he tested positive for COVID-19. Pawan Kalyan took to twitter and wished Amitabh Bachchan a speedy recovery. The Tollywood star also recalled Big B's shocking accident that happened on the sets of his film Coolie in 1982. The Vakeel Saab actor also wished Abhishek Bachchan speedy recovery while he is also being treated at the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

"To the beloved and respected Sri Amitabh Bachchan ji, I still remember, so vividly, when my entire family, including my father and mother, prayed for your speedy recovery when you got injured on the set of 'Coolie'. You always evoke a tremendous amount of love, loyalty, and affection from people of all ages. We love you not only because of your talent but also for your fighting spirit, simplicity and humbleness," the Jana Sena chief wrote in his long emotional note for Amitabh Bachchan.

He further wrote, "I gave me immense pain when I got to know that you and Abhishek ji have tested positive for corona. May Lord Dhanvantri bless you and Abhishek ji with his healing energies. Looking forward to see you both in good health."

South celebs like Mahesh Babu, Dulquer Salmaan, Rakul Preet Singh, Dhanush, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi among others also wished Amitabh Bachchan a speedy recovery.

As per latest reports, and Aaradhya have also been tested positive for Coronavirus.

