Empuraan: Aamir Khan’s sister Nikhat Khan Hegde’s character from Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer REVEALED

Mohanlal’s upcoming film, L2: Empuraan, helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated Malayalam projects of the year. The film, touted to be an action thriller, is slated for release on March 27th, and needless to say, the hype surrounding the film is only increasing day by day.

Earlier this month, the makers of the film had revealed via social media that they would be unveiling two characters from the film every day for 18 days straight. The makers also chose a unique way to do so, where the actors would share a few words about their character as well as their experience working with director Prithviraj Sukumaran.

On February 20th, the makers of the film unveiled the character look of Aamir Khan’s sister, Nikhat Khan Hegde, from the film. The actress revealed that her character is called Subhadra Ben and will be playing a prominent role in the film. She further mentioned that her character is a royal lady and the owner of a large mansion.

The actress also defined her character as one who is regal but filled with humanity. She added that Subhadra Ben has a lot of love and resilience and added that there is a betrayal arc somewhere in her story as well.

Check out Nikhat Khan Hegde’s character look below:

Nikhat Khan Hegde further mentioned that her character gives out quite an important message as well. The actress added that she had a lovely experience working on the film and with Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Empuraan marks Nikhat Khan Hegde’s debut in any South Indian industry as an actress. She made her acting debut only in 2019 with the Akshay Kumar film Mission Mangal and has featured in several prominent films since, including the likes of Saandh Ki Aankh, Tanhaji, Pathaan, and many more.

L2: Empuraan is the third directorial venture of Prithviraj Sukumaran, following the 2019 film Lucifer and the 2022 film Bro Daddy. The Mohanlal starrer is planned as the second installment in the Lucifer Trilogy, which has been written by Murali Gopy. Empuraan also features an ensemble cast including Manju Warrier, Saikumar, Saniya Iyyappan, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Fazil, and many more.

Empuraan also features a stellar technical crew, including cinematographer Sujith Vassudev, editor Akhilesh Mohan, and music composer Deepak Dev. The film has been bankrolled jointly by Antony Perumbavoor and K Subaskaran under the banners of Aashirvad Cinemas and Lyca Productions, respectively.