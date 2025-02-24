Empuraan: Game of Thrones star Jerome Flynn’s character from Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer REVEALED

L2: Empuraan, helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and featuring Mohanlal in the lead role, has been the talk of the town for quite some time. The film, touted to be an action thriller, is all set to hit the silver screens on March 27th.

Earlier this month, the makers revealed that they would be unveiling two characters from the film every day for 18 days straight. Each day, at 10:00 AM and 6:00 PM, they share a video on their social media platforms, where each actor introduces their character and talks about their experience working with director Prithviraj Sukumaran.

In the latest update, the makers have revealed Jerome Flynn's character look from the upcoming action thriller. Talking about his role, the actor shared that he plays a character named Boris, who plays a pivotal role in Khureshi's journey. It is also known that Mohanlal’s character is named Khureshi Ab’ram in the film.

Furthermore, Flynn spoke about his experience on set, mentioning that it felt like they were shooting at a Delhi roundabout, despite not having filmed in India. He added that he doesn’t recall how he became a part of the project but is glad to be involved and grateful to be part of the Mollywood industry.

Check out Jerome Flynn’s character look below:

Jerome Flynn further stated that India has been an integral part of his journey as an actor, as he would often visit the country, especially for spiritual retreats. He added that this connection made working on Empuraan feel like being back home.

Flynn is best known for his role as Bronn in the internationally acclaimed series Game of Thrones. He has also played significant roles in other popular shows like Black Mirror and films such as John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, starring Keanu Reeves. Empuraan marks his debut in a non-English film.

L2: Empuraan is the third directorial venture of Prithviraj Sukumaran, following Lucifer and Bro Daddy. According to writer Murali Gopy, the film serves as the second installment in the Lucifer Trilogy, with the third part yet to be written.

The film boasts a star-studded cast, including Manju Warrier, Saniya Iyyappan, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Fazil, and many others in prominent roles.

Additionally, Empuraan features a renowned technical crew, with Sujith Vassudev as the director of photography, Akhilesh Mohan as the editor, and Deepak Dev as the music composer. The project is produced by Antony Perumbavoor and K. Subaskaran under the banners of Aashirvad Cinemas and Lyca Productions, respectively.

