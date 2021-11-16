By the end of the narration, I was in tears: Rajinikanth on how director Siva pitched his idea for ‘Annaatthe’

Recently released ‘Annaatthe’ starred Rajinikanth and Nayanthara in the leading parts. Directed by blockbuster filmmaker Siva, Annaatthe received unfavorable reviews from critics all over however makers have mentioned that the film has collected over 200 crores on the box office thus far. Superstar Rajinikanth took to his Hoote account and detailed the journey of how Annaatthe came about. Rajinikanth mentioned that Annaatthe’s journey started when Petta and Viswasam were released on the same day and both the films ended up raking in the moolah at the box office.

Rajinikanth wrote, “I contacted the producer of Viswasam and asked him to arrange a screening for me. At the end of the first half, I wondered what was about this film that became such a hit with the people. Towards the climax, the film’s ‘color’ changed completely and the climax scenes were all excellent. And the film had me clapping for it. I congratulated producer Thyagarajan and told him that I was interested in meeting Siva”. Upon meeting Siva, Rajinikanth asked him if the director had a story for him and also mentioned that the duo have to make a hit film like Viswasam.

Speaking about Siva’s confidence, Rajinikanth wrote, “Siva said that making a hit film with me was very easy. Until him, no other director said those words to me with such surety.” In about 20 days from the meeting, Siva carved a story for Rajinikanth and delivered a two-hour narration. About the narration, Rajinikanth wrote, “By the end of the narration, I was in tears. I shook his hands and requested him to make the film the same way he narrated it to me. He promised me that he will make the film better than his narration. And he also predicted that the family audience will come to theatres in large numbers. And he delivered a hit movie as he promised”.

