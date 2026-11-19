ENE Repeat, starring Vishwak Sen in the lead role, is the sequel to the 2018 buddy comedy Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi. Directed by Tharun Bhascker , the comedy-drama has hit the theatres. Here's what audiences have to say about the movie.

ENE Repeat Twitter Review

Taking to social media, one user described ENE Repeat as an entertaining film, praising the performances of the cast and particularly appreciating the direction. The user also highlighted a continuous long-shot sequence following the shootout scene, along with the film's feel-good dialogues about the importance of cinema, calling it a worthwhile theatrical watch.

Another netizen expressed immense appreciation for the film, describing it as a refreshing change from the other releases of the year.

Moreover, another viewer felt that the first half was excellent, while the second half remained entertaining for around 15–20 minutes before losing its momentum. Nevertheless, the user gave the film an overall rating of 3/5.

Additionally, a fourth netizen expressed excitement over Vishwak Sen's return, praising his performance and describing it as impressive.

Here are the reactions:

More about ENE Repeat

ENE Repeat is set seven to eight years after the first film and follows Team Kanyaraasi, whose first feature film turns out to be a box-office disappointment. The failure leaves their producer in financial trouble, prompting Vivek to take responsibility for clearing the debts. He subsequently gives up filmmaking and takes up a job at an event and wedding management company.

Meanwhile, his friends pursue different careers, with Kaushik working as an actor, Uppi as a film editor, and Karthik as a cinematographer. Karthik also falls in love with Keerthana, a medical student and Uppi's cousin. However, their relationship faces complications when her strict, cinema-hating father arranges her marriage to Dr. Ankith.

During Ankith's bachelor party, the four friends create an unpleasant situation involving the groom-to-be, prompting him to call off the wedding and threaten to take action against them. Keerthana's father further humiliates the friends over their unsuccessful film careers and demands compensation for the wedding expenses.

Determined to prove their abilities, Vivek challenges him by promising to make a successful film and clear their debts. The friends subsequently travel to Thailand under the pretext of organising a destination wedding to shoot their comeback film. However, creative differences and personal struggles complicate their plans. The rest of the film follows their attempts to complete the project, overcome their financial difficulties, and bring Karthik and Keerthana together.

Apart from Vishwak Sen , the movie features Abhinav Gomatam, Srinath Maganti, Venkatesh Kakumanu, Anisha Ambrose, Shivathmika Rajashekar, and others in key roles. It also features a cameo appearance by Anil Ravipudi.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Bachelor Party D'eux Twitter Review: 9 Tweets to read before watching Naslen, Tovino Thomas and Kunchacko Boban’s film