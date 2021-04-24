Enemy: Arya’s portion for his upcoming film with Vishal wrapped up; Director Anand Shankar shares update

Directed by Anand Shankar, Enemy has Arya and Vishal in the lead roles.

A few months back, it was announced that Kollywood actors Vishal and Arya are joining hands for an upcoming Tamil film directed by Nota filmmaker Anand Shankar. Now, the director announced on his Twitter space that shooting of the portions of Arya are wrapped up. Announcing the news, the director shared a photo of Arya in his Twitter handle and he also added that they are rushing up the shooting process so as to call it a wrap before the government imposes a curfew.

The director wrote, “And.... thats a WRAP for @arya_offl na. enjoyed every bit of this. and now rushing home before the curfew”. It was earlier revealed that the film will be released in multiple languages. “The film will release in multiple languages and will be produced by our production company's 9th film and fourth in Tamil,” mentioned the production company in their official statement about the film.

Vishal and Arya, who are known to be best friends in the industry, have already worked together in the critically acclaimed film Avan Ivan directed by Bala. Meanwhile, Vishal will be next seen in Thupparivaalan 2, while Arya will be next seen in Pa Ranjith’s Sarpatta Parambarai. He also has in his kitty, the third installment of popular horror comedy’s franchise Aranmanai 3. The makers released the official motion poster a couple of days back, which received tremendous positive response. Vishal was last seen in the film Chakra, while Arya was last seen in the thriller Teddy.

