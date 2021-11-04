Enemy Review Movie: A well scripted storyline with good action and visual effects

Enemy Review Movie
Enemy Review Movie: A well scripted storyline with good action and visual effects
Title: Enemy

Enemy Director: Anand Shankar

Enemy Cast: Vishal, Arya and others

Rating: 3/5

Review by Bhavana Sharma

An ex CBI Officer (Prakash Raj) trains his son, and neighbour's son to become intelligent boys and cops in future. But one day, goons kill the police and his son Rajiv (Arya) becomes an orphan, whereas his friend Chozhan (Vishal) and father disappear from the crime scene. 

A few years since then, Chozhan and his dad are seen in Singapore. Chozhan is known for helping all the Tamilians in Singapore. In a fire mishap, many Tamilians die and soon, Chozhan with all the training he received in his childhood, manages to find that this was not an accident, but a pre-planned murder. There's a bigger danger that's coming and Chozhan manages to see that coming. What's that danger and how is Rajiv involved in it forms the crux of the story. 

Vishal and Arya fit well in the roles. While Vishal plays the good guy, Arya plays the baddie. So there's no need for another antagonist in the film. Both of them have done a phenomenal job. Mirnalini Ravi plays Vishal's ladylove and she adds a bit of glamour to the film. Mamata Mohandas plays a vital role in the film. She plays Rajiv's wife and add to the emotional drama. After a long time, she has a solid role to do. In between all the war and crime that's taking place between the friends and city respectively, there's a cute love story happening as well. 

The plot is very much thrilling and has some nice action sequences that makes the story worth watching. The director has researched all the technical and medical aspects that help the twists and turns in the plot. On the whole, the director has managed to write a good story and has directed it well. 

The technicalities, camera work, visual effects, and quality of the film are rich. This festive season, it gives all the entertainment that's needed for the adrenaline rush of the audiences who have been waiting for a good film in the theatres.

60.jpg

WATCH THE TRAILER BELOW:

