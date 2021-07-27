Enemy Teaser: Arya and Vishal are friends turned foes in this action thriller; WATCH

Finest actors of Tamil, Vishal and Arya, who are good friends in real life, are all set to turn foes in the upcoming film titled Enemy. It is one of the most anticipated movies and will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages. Despite the pandemic, the team of Enemy is progressing work at a brisk phase. As they wrapped the entire shoot last week, the makers released a teaser recently, which has received great response.

The makers of the film took to social media and released the teaser of Enemy. With ominous music playing in the background, the video starts with shots of both Vishal and Arya standing alone against the backdrop of a cityscape. The teaser is filled with high octane action sequences by both the actors. It has also created a curiosity among the audinece that if Arya and Vishal are friends, who turned enemies, if so why. According to the teaser, Arya seems to be playing the role of prisoner and Vishal in the role of police. Take a look the teaser here:

Enemy is an action thriller written and directed by Anand Shankar of NOTA (2018) fame. They both previously shared screen space in the movie Avan Ivan (2011) which was critically acclaimed for their impeccable performances. Enemy also features Prakash Raj, Mirnalini Ravi and Mamta Mohandas in pivotal roles. The movie is bankrolled by Vinod Kumar under the banner of Mini Studios. Music is composed by S Thaman.