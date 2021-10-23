Enemy Trailer: Arya and Vishal starrer is a story of friendship, pain, betrayal & loads of action

The two most talented and popular actors of Kollywood, Arya and Vishal are teaming up together for an upcoming film titled Enemy. The makers have announced a big update, which is trailer of the film. The teaser shows Arya as the bad guy and Vishal as the good guy. The teaser is filled with high octane action sequences along with emotions and pain.

Although, it is known that Arya and Vishal start of as friends in the movie but turn enemies. Why is the question answered soon as the film is set to release in theatres for this Diwali.

Check out the trailer here:

Vishal and Arya are best friends in real life and have already worked together in the critically acclaimed film Avan Ivan directed by Bala. It will be interesting to see them against each other in the film.

Enemy is an action thriller written and directed by Anand Shankar of NOTA (2018) fame. Enemy also stars Mirnalini Ravi, Mamta Mohandas, and Prakash Raj in important roles. The film has score composed by Sam C. S. and songs composed by S. Thaman.

