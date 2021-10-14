Enemy: Vishal and Arya starrer's new release date announced; Details Inside

Vishal and Arya starrer Enemy is one of the much-anticipated Tamil films. The film which was earlier scheduled to release in October has been postponed to Deepavali. Yes, the makers of the film have announced the new release date. Taking to Twitter, Arya wrote, "#ENEMY in Cinemas this Deepavali."

The new poster gives us a glimpse of Arya and Vishal's intense face-off in the film. Enemy also stars Mirnalini Ravi, Mamta Mohandas, and Prakash Raj in important roles. The film has score composed by Sam C. S. and songs composed by S. Thaman. Billed as a high-octane action entertainer, Enemy has set high expectations among the moviegoers and fans cannot wait to know what's in store us.

About collaborating with Arya for the second time, Vishal in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla has said they had fun while shooting. He said, "It is really nice to work with my best friend, who will be my enemy in the film. The film is about two friends and how they turn into enemies."

Vishal and Arya are best friends and have already worked together in the critically acclaimed film Avan Ivan directed by Bala. It will be interesting to see them against each other in the film.

