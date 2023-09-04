English saying about opinions': Rana Daggubati REACTS to Jai Bhim National Award controversy, Nani's comments

Rana Daggubati never minces his words when it comes to sharing his opinions on any issue related to the film industry. Recently, he reacted to the National Awards controversy of how Jai Bhim didn't receive any awards and several celebs including Nani, Prakash Raj, and others were upset about it. The actor made it clear that there's no controversy and it's everyone's personal opinion.

Rana Daggubati on Jai Bhim not winning National Award

During an event, a journalist asked why is getting an award seen as controversial and actors are criticising each other, Pushpa won the National Award for Allu Arjun's acting but Jai Bhim is all different. To which Rana Daggubati replied, Each one is entitled to their opinion, I can like one movie, you can like another movie, so it's the same with artists. It's not about the person, that story should have gotten more awards and didn't happen. It's that. Not why he got the award. So that will never be. It's never a controversy, the maximum any star does is tweet. Controversy means what you guys do. Doing articles, videos, and YouTube links with a base voice like mine and making it viral. Then it's a controversy. But no, amongst us nothing is a controversy."

She further questioned Rana about Nani's post about Jai Bhim, and Balakrishna's comments on awards at the event. The Baahubali actor added, "what did Nani do. Why is it controversial? It's all your assumptions. Completely. I can like many things, you can like many things. Everybody can't get the merit. It's all about opinions. Everyone in this room has an opinion. So in English there is saying but I can't say it here now. I'm sure everyone is aware."



Jai Bhim fails to secure single win at National Awards

For the unversed, despite being in nominations, Suriya starrer Jai Bhim failed to secure even a single win in any category at the National Awards. Nani was heartbroken with the fact that Jai Bhim didn't bag any National Award and posted, '"Jai Bhim with a red heartbroken" emoji. This move of the actor has raised several eyebrows as Allu Arjun became the first Telugu actor to win Best Actor. Not just Nani, several fans were also disappointed and surprised that Jai Bhim didn't bag any National Award despite being a strong contender and one of the biggest blockbusters of 2020.

Allu Arjun becomes first Telugu actor to win National Film Award

Allu Arjun has thus also emerged as the first-ever Telugu actor to win the National Film Award for Best Actor, in history. The big win is being celebrated, accolade, and applauded as he is the first Telugu star to achieve the prestigious feat in 69 years.

