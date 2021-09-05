From enjoying live singing to kayaking with her BFF; Here's a glimpse of Samantha Akkineni's week

Samantha Akkineni recently wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming projects-Shaakuntalam and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. The stunner has now taken a short break and is enjoying every bit of her life by doing things she loves. Sam also went kayaking with her BFF Shilpa Reddy.

Sharing the photos from the week that went by, Sam wrote on Instagram, "The week that was." It's a month to rejuvenate for Samantha Akkineni as she had been shooting back to back for her upcoming projects. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Sam had shared, "I just want to take a break for a month or two...I'm feeling a little burnt out now."

Meanwhile, check out her latest Instagram post:

Samantha is currently in the best phase of her life, professionally. After the success of The Family Man 2, Sam is getting love not only by the audience down South but is also popular among Hindi speaking audience.

"I think it has been great learning...Being in this industry, being in this profession is the greatest gift... I have grown both, as an actor and person in these 11 years... I'm in a place I am very grateful for and all the great things happening for me," Samantha Akkineni shared as she expressed how her life has evolved professionally in the last 11 years of her career.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Samantha Akkineni on her successful career: 'Being in this profession is the greatest gift'