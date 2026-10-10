Enna Vilai OTT Release: When and where to watch Karunas and Nimisha Sajayan’s social drama film

Enna Vilai, starring Karunas and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead roles, was released in theatres on September 17, 2026. Directed by Sajeev Pazhoor, the Tamil drama is now gearing up for its OTT debut. Here are the streaming details.

When and where to watch Enna Vilai

Enna Vilai is set to premiere on Netflix on October 15, 2026. The film’s team announced the OTT release date on social media with the caption, “Oru chinna gold pendant, motha kudumbathoda vaazhkaye thalakeezha maatha mudiyuma?” (Can a small gold pendant turn an entire family’s life upside down?)

Here’s the post:

Apart from the original Tamil version, the film will also be available in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Official trailer and plot of Enna Vilai

Set in the coastal town of Rameswaram, Enna Vilai follows Thavasi Muthu, a humble and hardworking family man who struggles to provide a comfortable life and a good education for his children by diving into the sea to collect coins thrown by temple visitors. His life takes an unexpected turn when he discovers a valuable gold pendant underwater.

Rather than keeping the ornament for himself, Thavasi hands it over to the local authorities, hoping to do the right thing. However, the discovery soon draws unwanted attention, leaving him caught in a series of difficult circumstances that threaten his family’s peace and his reputation.

As the situation becomes increasingly complicated, a determined official steps forward to support Thavasi and help him prove his honesty. The story unfolds into an emotional social drama, highlighting his struggles against powerful forces and the challenges faced by ordinary people.

Cast and crew of Enna Vilai

Enna Vilai stars Karunas and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead roles. The supporting cast includes Vijayalakshmi Veeramani, Shashaa Shivakumar, Kamalesh Jagan, Heesha, Chethan Cheenu, Mohan Raman, Y. Gee. Mahendra, Kavithalayaa Krishnan, TSR Srinivasan, Nizhalgal Ravi, Poornima Bhagyaraj, and others in pivotal roles.

Written and directed by Sajeev Pazhoor, the film is produced by Githesh Viswambharan and Anugopal Venugopalan. Sam CS has composed the film’s music and background score, while Alby Antony has handled the cinematography and Sreejith Sarang has served as the editor.

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