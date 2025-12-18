Nora Fatehi opens up on her dance number in Rajinikanth's Jailer 2: 'Shot something really epic'

Rajinikanth starrer Jailer 2 is currently undergoing shooting, with the makers eyeing a potential release in mid-2026. It now appears that actress Nora Fatehi has joined the ensemble cast for a special dance number, which she recently wrapped in Chennai.

Nora Fatehi wraps up dance number shoot for Jailer 2

In a new video shared online, Nora Fatehi was spotted walking out of a film set after finishing the song shoot. While the actress did not mention the name of the movie, she described the project as “epic.”

Speaking about her work, she said, “Today was the last day. It was amazing, we had a blast. We shot something really, really amazing, something truly epic. But I’m tired. Enough 4 AM calls; I’m done. I can only show you up to here (her face) because I can’t reveal my outfit.”

The actress is reported to have completed the dance shoot for Jailer 2, marking her first collaboration in a Rajinikanth film. Interestingly, in Jailer (2023), actress Tamannaah Bhatia made an extended appearance and went viral with the song Kaavaalaa, composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

On a side note, Nora Fatehi is gearing up to play a co-lead in Raghava Lawrence’s Kanchana 4, marking her debut as a lead actress in Kollywood. The upcoming installment in the horror-comedy franchise also stars Pooja Hegde.

More about Jailer 2

Jailer 2 is an upcoming action-comedy drama starring Rajinikanth in the lead role. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film will serve as a sequel to the 2023 hit Jailer. Actors such as Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Vijay Sethupathi, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, and others are expected to make appearances. The movie is expected to hit the big screens in August 2026.

Rajinikanth’s work front

Rajinikanth was last seen in a lead role in director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s action thriller Coolie. The film featured Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Rachita Ram, and several others in key roles. Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde also made cameo appearances. The film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Following Jailer 2, the superstar will appear in the tentatively titled Thalaivar173, which is expected to be helmed by Parking fame Ramkumar Balakrishnan.

Initially, the project was expected to be directed by Aranmanai filmmaker Sundar C; however, due to professional reasons, he opted out of the film.

