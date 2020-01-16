Entha Manchivaadavuraa Box Office Collection Day 1: Kalyan Ram & Mehreen Pirzada starrer collects THIS amount

Entha Manchivaadavuraa Box Office Collections: The movie which Kalyan Ram and Mehreen Pirzada in lead roles has done superbly in Telugu states.

Entha Manchivaadavuraa starring Kalyan Ram and Mehreen Pirzada released yesterday and it is getting rave reviews from critics and masses. The movie, however, is getting good competition from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Sarileru Neekevvaru. Despite the cut-throat competition, the movie has minted Rs 4 crore (gross) in the Telugu States, as per Trade Analyst and Critic, Ramesh Bala. Bala tweeted, "Nandamuri Kalyanram's #EnthaManchivaadavuraa Registered Superb Opening at the Box-Office on day 1 with a Gross of 4 Cr in the Telugu States."

The movie also stars Vennela Kishore, Tanikella Bharani, Suhasini Maniratnam, Rajeev Kanakala, and others. Many do not know that the film is a remake of the Gujarati movie called Oxygen. Directed by Satish Vegesna, the action drama's music composed by Gopi Sundar. The film has been jointly produced by Aditya Music’s Subhash Gupta and Umesh Gupta.

Nandamuri Kalyanram's #EnthaManchivaadavuraa Registered Superb Opening at the Box-Office on day 1 with a Gross of 4 Cr in the Telugu States.@NANDAMURIKALYAN @Mehreenpirzada #SatishVegesna @adityamusic @SrideviMovieOff @GopiSundarOffl @vennelakishore pic.twitter.com/wVYgzH0PDw — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 16, 2020

Speaking of Kalyan Ram, he was last seen in N.T.R: Kathanayakudu and 118. On the other hand, Mehreen had another release as well and it was Pattas. The same was Tamil martial arts-based movie and she shared screen space with none other than Dhanush. It is interesting that Pattas and Enta Manchivaadavuraa released on the same date on the occasion of Pongal/Makar Sankranthi.

What are your views on the same? Are you planning to watch the film? Let us know in the comment section below.

