Entha Manchivaadavuraa Review: Twitterati hail the movie as the perfect entertainer; Check out the reactions

Kalyan Ram and Mehreen Pirzada starrer Entha Manchivaadavuraa released today. Check out the tweets by the fans right here.

Kalyan Ram and Mehreen Pirzada starrer Entha Manchivaadavuraa has hit the theaters today and the movie is getting rave reviews from the masses who have flocked to watch the movie. One of the Twitter users wrote, "Rating:3.5/5 Review: perfect family entertainer for Sankranti#enthamanchivadavura." Another one wrote,"mark scenes..#Sankranthi2020#Enthamanchivadavura#EnthaManchiVaadavura #MakaraSankranti."Another one wrote," Genuine review :Movie is cool and breezyShantamanam bhavathi movie Laga it has good concept and emotions Family audience ki Baga reach avvuthundi Youth kuda definitely chudalsina manchi kadha undhi@NANDAMURIKALYAN

@Mehreenpirza." For the unversed, in the movie, Nandamuri Kalyanram plays three identities Siva, Surya and Rishi. Rajeev Kanakala is playing the antagonist in the movie.

Speaking of the movie, the same is directed by Satish Vegesna and jointly produced by Aditya Music’s Subhash Gupta and Umesh Gupta. While the music was composed by Gopi Sundar, Raj Thota cranked the camera. Aside from these actors, the movie also stars Sarath Babu, Suhasini Maniratnam, Vijayakumar, Vennela Kishore, Suhasini, Pavitra Lokesh, Praveen and Prabhas Sreenu. Aside from this movie, there were three more Sankranthi releases. Tamil film Darbar and two Telugu movies, Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo release few days ago and are locking horns at the box office. The movie is the official remake of the Gujarati-language film Oxygen. The movie's pre-release event had taken place and it was attended by Jr. NTR as chief guest.

Cinema bagundhi

Fresh concept

First half done gud move by @NANDAMURIKALYAN and director #EnthaManchivaadavuraa — ꒦꒐꒻ꋬꌦ.ꋊ꓄ꋪ (@vijayatp3333) January 15, 2020

Excellent first half. It's so fresh concept that you feel yourself so fresh even if you haven't taken the bath. The real Sankranthi winner is here #EnthaManchivaadavuraa — SocialSaint (@isocialsaint) January 15, 2020

#Enthamanchivadavura#EnthaManchivaadavuraa

Genuine review :

Movie is cool and breezy

Shantamanam bhavathi movie

Laga it has good concept and emotions

Family audience ki Baga reach avvuthundi

Youth kuda definitely chudalsina manchi kadha undhi@NANDAMURIKALYAN

@Mehreenpirza — (@VTollywood) January 15, 2020

What are your views on the same? Are you planning to watch the movie? Let us know in the comment section below.

