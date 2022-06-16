Ento Enteynto: Naga Chaitanya takes us on emotional journey of his love story in second track from Thank you

Naga Chaitanya's fans are waiting with bated breath to see him as a hockey player in his next, Thank You. The makers have now unveiled the second track from the romantic drama, Ento Enteynto. Picturized on Naga Chaitanya and Malavika Nair, this melodious number has been composed by S Thaman. The song is high on emotions between two lovers.



A couple of days back, the makers dropped the first song from the film. This energetic song titled Maaro Maaro was shot in the backdrop of a college. The single depicts the rivalry between the two hockey teams.

Check out the song below:

As the release nears on 8th July, the team is familiarising the movie buffs with the mood of the drama. Thank You will follow the life of Abhi, a hockey player, who is also an ardent fan of superstar Mahesh Babu. The movie will show his transformation from a fun-loving boy to a cold-hearted man. Additionally, the project will talk about the heart-melting love story between Naga Chaitanya, Avika Gor, Malavika Nair, and Raashii Khanna.

This Vikram K Kumar directorial marks the third collaboration between the filmmaker and Naga Chaitanya. Earlier, they joined hands for the 2014 drama Manam and the web series Dhootha, which is being filmed at the moment.

Made by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, BVS Ravi has provided the story for the movie. Now, coming to the movie's technical crew, PC Sreeram is the cinematographer of the film and

Naveen Nooli is the editor.

On another hand, Naga Chaitanya is busy with his forthcoming web series Dhootha. The show will see Prachi Desai as the leading lady. Recently, the Bollywood actress shared an adorable picture with her co-star on social media. She summed up her experience of working with Naga Chaitanya in just two lines, learning Telugu lines, and gorging yummy Asian food.

