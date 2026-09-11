Epic Twitter Review: 9 Tweets to read before watching Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s romantic drama

Epic: First Semester, starring Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya in the lead roles, was released in theatres on September 11, 2026. If you’re planning to watch it this weekend, here’s what netizens have to say about it.

Epic Twitter Review

Taking to social media, a user said that Epic truly presented Aditya Hassan’s point of view and described him as one of the few Telugu filmmakers to express himself through his films. However, the user added that the film was not for them.

Another netizen expressed strong disappointment with the film, calling it a major disaster and describing it as unpleasant. They also criticised Anand Deverakonda’s performance and gave the film a rating of 1/5.

A viewer praised the second half, particularly the drama and father-son sequences, which they felt worked well. They also described Hesham’s music as one of the film’s main strengths and appreciated the chemistry between the lead pair.

Moreover, a fourth user said they enjoyed the first half, which they felt was full of fun, with the comedy working well and the chemistry between the lead pair being good. Overall, the user described the film as a decent watch.

Here are the reactions:

Epic: First Semester follows Aditya, a middle-class young man from India who dreams of becoming a filmmaker but is pressured by his traditional parents to pursue higher education in London. As he adjusts to life abroad, Aditya faces cultural changes, financial challenges, and the weight of family expectations.

During college, he meets Kadali, and the two grow close before deciding to live together. However, their contrasting views on relationships create emotional conflicts. While Kadali values independence and sets clear boundaries, Aditya seeks a deeper emotional connection. The film explores their relationship and the challenges they face.

With Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya in the lead roles, the film also features Sivaji and Vasuki Anand in key roles. Directed by Aditya Haasan, the movie was produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.

Hesham Abdul Wahab composed the music, while Azeem Mohammad served as the cinematographer. Navin Nooli handled the editing.

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