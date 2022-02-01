Etharkkum Thunindhavan Latest Poster: Suriya looks intense and intimidating in Pandiraj directorial

Fans are eagerly waiting to experience Suriya’s upcoming action outing Etharkkum Thunindhavan. As the film gears up for release in theatres on 4 February, director Pandiraj has released a new poster from the film. The poster has Suriya in an intense look, posing in front of a jeep. The actor is seen holding a sword as he looks directly into the lens. The latest poster from the movie looks absolutely intimidating.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan has been penned and directed by Pandiraj. Financed by Sun Pictures, the film also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan as the female lead alongside Suriya. Apart from these two, the film also stars Vinay Rai, Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, Soori, and M. S. Bhaskar in supporting roles. The cinematography for the project has been done by R Rathnavelu and the background score for the film has been composed by D Imman.

Check out the post below:

Getting the fans excited, the makers previously released some catchy tracks from the film including Vaada Thambi and Ullam Urugudhaiya. All these songs have been well received by the fans.