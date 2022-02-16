Etharkkum Thunindhavan: Makers of Suriya starrer share powerful poster, announce details about teaser release

As Suriya's highly anticipated film Etharkkum Thuninthavan is gearing up for release on February 25, the makers have announced an exciting update that the teaser will be unveiled soon. The teaser will be out on February 18 at 6 PM. The makers also shared a new poster of Suriya flaunting a powerful look in formal attire.

Check it out here:

Etharkkum Thuninthavan, which is touted to be a complete family entertainer and Suriya will be seen in a unique get-up with a long hairdo and moustache.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan features Priyanka Arul Mohan as the leading lady of the film. Actor Satyaraj will also be featured in a pivotal role. The solid star cast of the film includes actors Sathyaraj, Jayaprakash, Saranya Ponvannan, Devadarshini, and Ilavarasu among others.

The film is produced by Sun Pictures and the music is composed by D Immam. The post-production for Etharkkum Thunjndhavan is going on in full swing. Suriya has also begun Suriya for the Telugu version with his voice.

