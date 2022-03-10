Etharkkum Thunindhavan Movie Review: Suriya elevates this entertainer which lacks a proper story

Cast: Suriya, Priyanka

Director: Pandiraj

Rating: 2.5/5

Written by: Bhavana Sharma

Suriya and Priyanka Mohan's ET hit the screens today and is receiving positive feedback from all across. Directed by Pandiraj, the film is a commercial entertainer with all the necessary aspects. Here's our review.

Krishnamohan (Suriya) is a happy man and a lawyer by profession. He resides in a village and is leading a happy life with his family. He always has special care towards girls and women as he lost his sister during his childhood. He falls in love with Priyanka and while everything seems fine in his life, he realises that a bunch of girls from the village die by suicide due to an accident. What leads to the suicide of these girls? Who's the mastermind behind all these incidents is what forms the crux of the story.

Suriya is an amazing actor and that's a fact. He always gives his best when it comes to acting and in this film too, he has given a great performance as someone who plays a lawyer and fights for the welfare of the women in society. Post Jai Bhim, this is Suriya's first flick in the theatres and he lived up to the expectations. Priyanka doesn't have much to do in the plot but adds a dose of glamour to the film.

Director Pandiraj is known for making films with family sentiments. But he's been repeatedly making films in the same genre and it is high time to come with something better and bigger. In this film, there's a lag in the story and it definitely needs some rework. Connecting the story to 2022 is tough and there's a lack of family emotions and connectivity with the Telugu audience.

Evvariki Thalavanchadu could have definitely been a commercial hit at the theatres with some better work in the story, scenes and the climax especially.

Vinay Roy as the villain, Sathyaraj as the father and Saranya as the mother did justice to their respective roles. D.Imman Music, Ratnavelu Cinematography Work Good. Imman Mass Tunes & Background Score Engaged the Audience Well. Ratnavelu Cinematography Work elevates production design.

Surya’s acting, action scenes and mass elevations, D.Imman’s music are the assets of the film as a whole. So, only the audience who enjoys the peak with Surya fans & sentiments will like this movie. On the whole, for Surya Sivakumar , who always wins hearts, this film is worth a watch this weekend.

