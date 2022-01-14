Etharkkum Thunindhavan: Suriya looks cool in latest song teaser poster; Track to be out on 16 January

On the auspicious occasion of Pongal, actor Suriya took to Instagram to inform the fans that the third track from his upcoming film Etharkkum Thunindhavan will be released on 16th January. Suriya also dropped the song poster. The actor dons a casual look in blue T-shirt sunglasses and funky wristbands. The background score for the film has been composed by D Imman.

The makers previously released the songs Vaada Thambi and Ullam Urugudhaiya from the film and both these songs have been very well received by fans. The same response is also expected for the third number from Suriya’s next. Etharkkum Thunindhavan has been written and directed by Pandiraj. Backed by Sun Pictures, the film also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan alongside Suriya. Vinay Rai, Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, Soori and M. S. Bhaskar are also doing supporting roles in the project. Cinematography for the film has been handled R. Rathnavelu and it will be out in theatres on 4 February.

Check out the post below:

In the meantime, Suriya will also make a guest appearance in R Madhavan starer Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The actor will be playing himself in the Tamil version of the film. He will also don producer’s cap for Arun Vijay starer Oh My Dog. The project has been helmed by Sarov Shanmugam. Suriya’s last release Jai Bhim was a huge success and took the box office by a storm.