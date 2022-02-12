Etharkkum Thunindhavan: Suriya to make the movie special by dubbing in Telugu; PIC

Suriya's next Etharkkum Thuninthavan is the most awaited anticipated films in South. As the film is gearing up for the big release in just a few days, the post production work are going on in full swing. Now, the latest and exciting update of the film is that Suriya is dubbing with his own voice for the Telugu version.

The makers of the film took to Twitter and shared a pic of Suriya from the studio as he began dubbing for the Telugu version. Fans are excited to witness Suriya voice and are expecting nothing less than a blockbuster film yet again after Soorari Pottru and Jai Bhim.

Etharkkum Thuninthavan, which is touted to be a complete family entertainer narrated in a rural backdrop, reportedly features Suriya in an action-packed role. The actor is appearing in a unique get-up in the Pandiraj directorial, with a long hairdo and mustache.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan has been penned and directed by Pandiraj. Financed by Sun Pictures, the film also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan as the female lead alongside Suriya. Apart from these two, the film also stars Vinay Rai, Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, Soori, and M. S. Bhaskar in supporting roles. The cinematography for the project has been done by R Rathnavelu and the background score for the film has been composed by D Imman.

