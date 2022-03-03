Etharkkum Thunindhavan: Suriya papped in a comfy look as he arrives in Hyderabad for promotions

Suriya is gearing up for the big release of his upcoming film Etharkkum Thuninthavan and is busy with promotions. The actor was papped as he arrived in Hyderabad for the promotion of his film. He opted for a cool and comfy look and it serves as pure travel fashion goals. In the pics, the dashing actor can be seen in black trousers and a basic white tee.

Keeping the look super cool, he added accessories like sunglasses, watch and shoes and took the basic attire to top-notch. The dashing actor never fails to impress, be it with movies, family, social work, or fashion.

Check out pics here:

Etharkkum Thuninthavan is touted to be a complete family entertainer narrated in a rural backdrop and features Suriya in an action-packed role. Going by the trailer, which was released recently, the movie is a typical family entertainer with a balance of laughter, love, and emotions. The film will hit the theatres on March 10.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan features Priyanka Arul Mohan as the leading lady of the film. Actors Vinay Rai, Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, Soori, Rajkiran, M. S. Bhaskar Vela Ramamoorthy, Ciby Bhuvana Chandran, Jayaprakash, Devadarshini, Ilavarasu, Subbu Panchu, and Redin Kingsley will also play significant roles in the project. The film is produced by Sun Pictures and D Imman has composed the music for the movie.

