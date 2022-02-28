Etharkkum Thunindhavan: Suriya starrer's trailer to drop on 2 March

The much-awaited trailer of Suriya starrer ‘Etharkkum Thunindhavan’ will be out on 2 March at 11 am. Sharing the news on Twitter, film’s producer Sun Pictures wrote, “ETtrailer is releasing on March 2nd at 11 AM #ET celebration kickstarts”. The makers also released the latest poster from the action thriller that shows Suriya standing amidst the rubble, posing in a red kurta and mundu.

Pandiraj’s directorial will have the actor in an action avatar once more. Going by the recently released teaser of ‘Etharkkum Thunindhavan’, the movie will be a balanced mix of action and emotion. The fans went gaga over the teaser of the film and the same response is expected from the trailer.

Check out the post below:

Priyanka Arul Mohan will play the leading lady opposite Suriya in the project along with Vinay Rai, Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, Soori, Rajkiran, M. S. Bhaskar Vela Ramamoorthy, Ciby Bhuvana Chandran, Jayaprakash, Devadarshini, Ilavarasu, Subbu Panchu, and Redin Kingsley in ancillary roles.

D Imman has given the background music for the movie. This marks the first collaboration of the composer with Suriya. ‘Etharkkum Thunindhavan’ is extremely special for the fans as it is going to be the star’s first theatrical release in the last three years. His last two ventures were released directly on OTT. The film is slated to hit the theatres on March 10.

In the meantime, Suriya will also make a guest appearance in R Madhavan starer ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'. The actor will be playing himself in the Tamil version of the film.

Also Read: Samantha's sensuous sun-kissed monochrome photo in singlet maxi dress raises temperature