Etharkkum Thunindhavan Teaser: Suriya's power-packed performance combined with intense BGM is top-notch

The much-awaited teaser of Etharkkum Thunindhavan starring Suriya in the lead role is out and it looks every bit intriguing. Directed by Pandiraj, the one minute and six seconds teaser looks magnifcient. Suriya yet again aces the action avatar. The teaser is equally balanced with emotional moments.

Check out the trailer below:

