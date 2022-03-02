‘Etharkkum Thunindhavan’ Trailer: Suriya shines in a journey filled with love, laughter and emotions

The entertaining trailer of Suriya starrer Etharkkum Thunindhavan has been dropped. The video starts on a light note with some upbeat dialogues and romantic banter, but it smoothly transitions to a typical tale of action-packed revenge and drama. The overall feel of the movie remains of a typical family entertainer with a balance of laughter, love, and emotions. The visual treat also features some peppy background music.

Suriya will be seen sharing screen space with leading lady Priyanka Arul Mohan in the action drama. The actors today attended a promotional event for Etharkkum Thunindhavan in Hyderabad. While the Jai Bhim actor kept it classy with formals, Priyanka Arul Mohan sizzled in a floral saree paired with some statement jewellery.

Check out the trailer below:

Helmed by Namma Veettu Pillai director Pandiraj, the project also stars Vinay Rai, Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, Soori, Rajkiran, M. S. Bhaskar Vela Ramamoorthy, Ciby Bhuvana Chandran, Jayaprakash, Devadarshini, Ilavarasu, Subbu Panchu, and Redin Kingsley, among others. The actor-director duo previously deliver a hit movie in the form of Pasanga 2 in 2015.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan has music by renowned composer D Imman. After 3 years of OTT releases, Suriya’s next will appear in theatres on March 10.

The project will be followed by Suriya’s cameo in R Madhavan starrer Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The star will be seen playing himself in the biography. R Madhavan will be seen playing the well-known former scientist Nambi Narayanan. Suriya’s other ventures are presently in the discussion stage.

