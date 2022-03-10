Etharkkum Thunindhavan Twitter Review: Fans love Suriya as a rebel with a cause

Suriya’s much-talked-about come back to the big screens is finally here. Fans are lined up outside theatres to witness Etharkkum Thunindhavan. The actor created a lot of excitement for Pandiraj’s directorial via promotional videos and events. After catching the first-day first show of Suriya's latest outing, fans have shared their feedback on social media.

Taking to Twitter, a fan wrote, “What a powerful film. #EtharkkumThunidhavan I had watched #NGK, #Kappan FDFs. Even with all that traumatic experience, I went to the show. Surya and PandiRaj created magic. PandiRaj is the best when it comes to family sentiment. On par with KKS with more Action.” The other one tweeted, “Once Again proved Never Ever Underestimate Any Actor or Any Director in Cinema Those Who Fall Will Raise Again strongly like a Phoenix @Suriya_offl Annan Has Raisen like a Phoenix Hatrick Success #EtharkkumThunindhavan #EtharkkumThuninthavan”.

Check out the reactions below:

Suriya is back in this loved action avatar for the project and his supporters are loving his character that fights for women's rights. The film gains more weightage with emotional dialogues and a smooth screenplay. Priyanka Mohan has also added to the film with her powerful portrayal as the female lead. Other casts including Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, and Soori have contributed to the cinematic experience of Etharkkum Thunindhavan with their praiseworthy performance. A special mention to the antagonist Vinay, who has delivered a memorable performance in the venture opposite Suriya. Making the film all the more appealing is the thumping background music by D Imman.

Also Read: PIC: Vijay Deverakonda sports another funky athleisure as he gets papped post his workout session